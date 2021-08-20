Macy’s revives Toys R Us

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Toys R Us is coming back to life again, this time, inside Macy’s department stores.

This marks the third iteration for the toy store brand after the original retail store went bankrupt and liquidated in 2017.

The brand was given new life with two pop-up shops in malls just before the coronavirus pandemic shut those down.

Now an assortment of toys, games and other gadgets for kids will live under the brand name inside more than 400 of Macy’s department store locations.

