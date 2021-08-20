Man critically injured in morning auto-cyclist accident
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 9:34 AM CDT
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating an accident that left a man in his 30s in critical condition early Friday morning.
Fire crews were called out to an auto cyclist accident at around 2:58 a.m. at the 7200 block of I-35.
Upon arrival, paramedics found a man lying on the asphalt unresponsive.
He was treated and transported to Doctors Hospital in critical condition.
