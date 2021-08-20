Advertisement

Man critically injured in morning auto-cyclist accident

(Source: Gray News)
(Source: Gray News)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 9:34 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating an accident that left a man in his 30s in critical condition early Friday morning.

Fire crews were called out to an auto cyclist accident at around 2:58 a.m. at the 7200 block of I-35.

Upon arrival, paramedics found a man lying on the asphalt unresponsive.

He was treated and transported to Doctors Hospital in critical condition.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judge denies restraining order filed by UISD parent
Judge denies restraining order filed by UISD parent
Total number of COVID cases from Laredo schools revealed
Total number of COVID cases from Laredo schools revealed
Officials confirm COVID cases in schools and nursing homes
Officials confirm COVID cases in schools and nursing homes
Video shows hit and run accident over the weekend
Video shows hit and run accident over the weekend
TEA to no longer enforce governor’s mask mandate ban
TEA to no longer enforce governor’s mask mandate ban

Latest News

New Whataburger Laredo location
New Whataburger location in Laredo
Sheriff's office seizes bundles of cash
Sheriff’s deputies seize cash during traffic stop
City to distribute backpacks to local students
City to donate backpacks and school supplies
File photo: City donates backpack to schools
City to donate school supplies to elementary students
New Whataburger Laredo location
Whataburger Laredo