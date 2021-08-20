Advertisement

Man wanted for harassing woman

Daniel Moncivais
Daniel Moncivais(Laredo Police Department)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 5:26 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Local authorities are searching for a man wanted for stalking and harassing a woman.

Laredo Police need your help locating Daniel Moncivais.

The case was reported on July 26 when officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Saldana where the victim stated she had been harassed by Moncivais.

The victim stated that he would show up to her place of employment with gifts and constantly call her place of employment and ask to speak to her.

He would also leave voicemails with explicit details.

After a thorough investigation, the District Attorney’s Office determined there was enough evidence to proceed with an arrest warrant.

If you have any information on Moncivais’ whereabouts you are asked to call police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

