Martin vs Nixon tickets go on sale today!

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - This Friday, tickets go on sale for one of the oldest rivalries in local sports.

The 54th edition of the Martin-Nixon Football game will be played next Friday, August 27th at 7 p.m. at Shirly Field ;however, presale tickets go on sale today!

Reserved tickets can be purchased at the LISD athletic department office which is located at Shirley field.

Tickets will be sold at 8.00.

However, due to the coronavirus, LISD is planning for a 50 percent capacity in the stands, that would include roughly 2,000 fans from each high school.

They will also be following district guidelines which includes the mask mandate and social distancing guidelines.

