Advertisement

Martin vs Nixon tickets go on sale today!

By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - This Friday, tickets go on sale for one of the oldest rivalries in local sports.

The 54th edition of the Martin-Nixon Football game will be played next Friday, August 27th at 7 p.m. at Shirly Field ;however, presale tickets go on sale today!

Reserved tickets can be purchased at the LISD athletic department office which is located at Shirley field.

Tickets will be sold at 8.00.

However, due to the coronavirus, LISD is planning for a 50 percent capacity in the stands, that would include roughly 2,000 fans from each high school.

They will also be following district guidelines which includes the mask mandate and social distancing guidelines.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judge denies restraining order filed by UISD parent
Judge denies restraining order filed by UISD parent
Total number of COVID cases from Laredo schools revealed
Total number of COVID cases from Laredo schools revealed
Officials confirm COVID cases in schools and nursing homes
Officials confirm COVID cases in schools and nursing homes
Video shows hit and run accident over the weekend
Video shows hit and run accident over the weekend
TEA to no longer enforce governor’s mask mandate ban
TEA to no longer enforce governor’s mask mandate ban

Latest News

Nixon and martin tickets to go on sale
Nixon and martin tickets to go on sale
Infusion center
City to re-open infusion center
File photo: Infusion center
City to re-open infusion center
Agents arrest two MS-13 Gang members
Agents arrest two gang members during smuggling bust