Mayor Saenz wants to preserve border environment

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Earlier this week, Laredo Mayor Pete Saenz attended a border environmental forum in San Antonio.

He spoke to KGNS about the improvements that he wants to bring to the gateway city for cleaner water.

With Laredo being the number one in land port, Saenz says preservation of the Rio Grande is critical.

Not only for our health, but also to strengthen the binational relationship between the United States and Mexico.

It’s usually a busy scene at our ports of entry, which Saenz says is a call for safeguarding our river.

“Clean river and clean air at our bridges, primarily because that’s where we have the higher concentration of these trucks that idle on a frequent basis.”

As communities keep growing on both sides of the border, dependency on the Rio Grande continues.

That’s why Saenz is calling for an alternative water source.

“We need to be thinking of an independent source of water other than the Rio Grande.”

With the city still considering their options, Saenz says a joint effort with other communities might be a possibility.

That way, other organizations can help with funding.

“We can’t afford it ourselves because its too expensive. It would have to be treated as a regional project. This is where a multi county initiative to bring water to all communities. A Carrizo, fresh water zone, or other means, but that has to be planned.”

Saenz believes this overall initiative will help maintain a relationship with Mexico.

He will be meeting with the mayor elect from Nuevo Laredo once she takes office, and together they will work on developing a plan to treat waste water on both sides of the border.

