New sports complex master plan approved

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo city council approved project plans for a multi-million dollar sports complex in the south.

While the venue caters more to athletes, there is an expectation that this will be an economic driving force for the already growing area.

On Monday night, a master plan for the South Laredo Sports Complex got a unanimous vote of approval by city council.

A member of the local sports league is rejoicing now that the project is gaining momentum.

“It’s a signature project and lets us make sure that we can put as much effort into completing this project and make sure its a first time phase.”

Richard Rosas, president of the Laredo Pony League was one of many people in the community pushing for this project to pass.

”I still remember collecting all these signatures when first it was going to go up for a ballet vote.”

In 2018, a majority of Laredo voters agreed to relocate a portion of the sports complex originally planned for TAMIU.

The venue will now be within 200 acres of land east of Cuatro Vientos Boulevard.

JJ Gomez, parks director for the city says the project will be broken up into three phases.

“Around $32 million for the first phase. A lot of that money is going to go for infrastructure. It’s dry land it’s nothing over there so we gotta do water sewer, electricity.”

The $32 million will also go towards the construction of baseball-slash-softball fields, a multi-purpose pod, roadways, parking, and other amenities.

The next phase will of course cost more money and will add additional fields, basketball courts, and an indoor facility.

”And in phase number three, what we’re looking at, god willing, it to build a water park that the City of Laredo has been waiting for right next to the sports complex.”

Gomez says the project as a whole could end up costing $45 million to $50 million.

Our previous reports show that the project will be paid for with sport venue tax money.

It’s the city’s hope that this venue will be the next big attraction in town.

The plans also include room for walking trails, an amphitheater, and much more.

The city council also approved a request for applicants to design-build the complex.

