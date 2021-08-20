Advertisement

Reports: FDA working to give Pfizer vaccine full approval Monday

The Food and Drug Administration is working to give full approval to Pfizer-BioNTech’s two-dose...
The Food and Drug Administration is working to give full approval to Pfizer-BioNTech’s two-dose COVID-19 vaccine, sources tell the New York Times.(Source: CNN)
By Greg Brobeck
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Food and Drug Administration is working to give full approval to Pfizer-BioNTech’s two-dose COVID-19 vaccine, sources tell the New York Times.

The Times’ sources say regulators were trying to finish the approval by Friday but they were still working through paperwork and negotiating with the company. They also say the date could slide back even further should more complications arise.

The FDA had recently set a deadline of Labor Day to give the vaccine approval.

The agency updated its emergency authorizations for both Pfizer and Moderna last week to allow for third doses for some immunocompromised people.

The FDA denied a request from the Times for comment.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Total number of COVID cases from Laredo schools revealed
Total number of COVID cases from Laredo schools revealed
Judge denies restraining order filed by UISD parent
Judge denies restraining order filed by UISD parent
Video shows hit and run accident over the weekend
Video shows hit and run accident over the weekend
Officials confirm COVID cases in schools and nursing homes
Officials confirm COVID cases in schools and nursing homes
TEA to no longer enforce governor’s mask mandate ban
TEA to no longer enforce governor’s mask mandate ban

Latest News

File photo: Infusion center
City to re-open infusion center
Infusion center re-opens
LPD announces Labor Day DWI enforcement initiative
LPD announces Labor Day DWI enforcement initiative
FILE - In this Feb. 2021, file photo released by California Department of Fish and Wildlife...
Biden backs end to wolf protections but hunting worries grow