Sheriff’s deputies seize cash during traffic stop

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A routine traffic stop leads the discovery of bundles of cash.

The incident happened on Wednesday after Webb County Sheriff’s Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a Nissan Altima at the intersection of McPherson and Marshall Lane.

Authorities say the driver, identified as 32-year-old Christian Flores was acting suspicious and provided inconsistent details.

After a search of the Nissan, deputies found, two bundles of cash hidden underneath the front passenger seat.

Flores was released pending a further investigation.

