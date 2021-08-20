Advertisement

Sheriff’s deputies seize cash during traffic stop

Sheriff's deputies seize bundles of cash
Sheriff's deputies seize bundles of cash(Webb County Sheriff's Office)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 5:18 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A routine traffic stop leads the discovery of bundles of cash.

The incident happened on Wednesday after Webb County Sheriff’s Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a Nissan Altima at the intersection of McPherson and Marshall Lane.

Authorities say the driver, identified as 32-year-old Christian Flores was acting suspicious and provided inconsistent details.

After a search of the Nissan, deputies found, two bundles of cash hidden underneath the front passenger seat.

Flores was released pending a further investigation.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judge denies restraining order filed by UISD parent
Judge denies restraining order filed by UISD parent
Total number of COVID cases from Laredo schools revealed
Total number of COVID cases from Laredo schools revealed
Officials confirm COVID cases in schools and nursing homes
Officials confirm COVID cases in schools and nursing homes
Video shows hit and run accident over the weekend
Video shows hit and run accident over the weekend
Man caught after trying sneak heroin into Webb County Jail
Man caught after trying sneak heroin into Webb County Jail

Latest News

Daniel Moncivais
Man wanted for harassing woman
Friday forecast feeling
Heat of the moment
Laredo Police Department helps with school zone traffic
Laredo police keeping children safe on bus rides home
New sports complex master plan approved
New sports complex master plan approved