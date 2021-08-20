Sheriff’s deputies seize cash during traffic stop
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A routine traffic stop leads the discovery of bundles of cash.
The incident happened on Wednesday after Webb County Sheriff’s Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a Nissan Altima at the intersection of McPherson and Marshall Lane.
Authorities say the driver, identified as 32-year-old Christian Flores was acting suspicious and provided inconsistent details.
After a search of the Nissan, deputies found, two bundles of cash hidden underneath the front passenger seat.
Flores was released pending a further investigation.
