Six individuals caught using fraudulent documents

Six undocumented immigrants use fraudulent documents
Six undocumented immigrants use fraudulent documents(Border Patrol)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Border Patrol continues to see an increase in undocumented individuals using fraudulent documents as a means to enter the country illegally.

Since Aug. 13, six undocumented people have been arrested by Border Patrol agents at the I-35 checkpoint.

During immigration inspections, the people present documents that did not belong to them, or documents that were altered or manufactured to look as if they are the rightful owners or those documents.

Agents say to the untrained eye, the documents may look legitimate, but they are able to notice the subtle differences.

Border Patrol says if you notice any suspicious activity to report it by calling at 1-800-343-1994.

