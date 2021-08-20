TEA to no longer enforce governor’s mask mandate ban

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Texas Education Agency says they will no longer be enforcing Governor Greg Abbott’s mask mandate ban and instead will be letting the local school districts decide how to approach the situation, at least for now.

They explained it in a public health guidance letter sent out on Thursday, saying it was because of the ban’s continuing challenges in court.

It also says this new guidance will go into effect immediately and will remain until all of the legal actions are resolved.

Until then, public school systems are recommended to consult with local public health officials and legal counsel before making any final decisions.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.