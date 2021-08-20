Advertisement

Total number of COVID cases from Laredo schools revealed

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 8:15 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo’s health authority revealed the total number of positive COVID cases reported at both private and public schools so far.

He says 69 students and 76 staff members have been reported positive since August 2nd when many private staff members returned to work.

One of his main concerns is to see whether those positives turn into symptomatic infections.

For school officials, he’s urging that they work closely with the Health Department.

“They have very good mitigations that they started, but they need to report it to the Health Department,” said Dr. Trevino. “So if it comes to a point where they can’t handle it, or we can assist them, we have to be informed. This is important in regard if it comes to the point that we need to issue a quarantine.”

Dr. Trevino says he’s spoken to local hospitals in anticipation of a surge where they can take in children in holding areas.

