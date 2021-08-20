Advertisement

UISD attorney speaks on mask mandate complaint

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The attorney for UISD is speaking out after a district judge denies a restraining order filed by a parent who is against the mask mandate.

On Wednesday, Judge Beckie Palomo denied the order.

The parent claimed that his children were expelled for not wearing a face mask.

UISD’s attorney Juan Cruz denied those allegations. Cruz stated the mask mandate for schools is in the best health interests for children.

He explained the process in place for children who do not wear masks on campus.

“So basically, no children will be denied entry onto UISD properties, regardless whether or not they wear a mask. They will probably be in another area of the school campus. The school campus administrators, teachers will use corrective measures to make sure the mask mandates is carried out.”

If the parent produces a religious or medical exemption form, their children could be excluded from wearing a mask.

