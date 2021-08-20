Advertisement

United Way to hold Day of Caring Food Drive

United Way Day of Caring
United Way Day of Caring(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A nonprofit that seeks to give back to several other local organizations is hosting a food and toiletry drive.

United Way of Laredo is looking to give back to the homeless and others in the community who might need necessities such as food, toiletries, or cleaning supplies; however, they are not accepting clothes.

The community will be able to drop off supplies at the Lamar Bruni Vergara Boys & Girls Club Casa Misericordia, the Imaginarium, LAPS, Ruthe B. Cowl Rehab center, Sacred Heart Children’s Home, the Salvation Army or United Way.

The drive will take place on Saturday, September 11th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information you can call (956) 723-9113.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Total number of COVID cases from Laredo schools revealed
Total number of COVID cases from Laredo schools revealed
Judge denies restraining order filed by UISD parent
Judge denies restraining order filed by UISD parent
Officials confirm COVID cases in schools and nursing homes
Officials confirm COVID cases in schools and nursing homes
Video shows hit and run accident over the weekend
Video shows hit and run accident over the weekend
TEA to no longer enforce governor’s mask mandate ban
TEA to no longer enforce governor’s mask mandate ban

Latest News

Six undocumented immigrants use fraudulent documents
Six individuals caught using fraudulent documents
Macy’s revives Toys R Us
Macy’s revives Toys R Us
Macy's revives Toys R Us
Macy’s revives Toys R Us
Over 500 potential police prospects put to the test
Over 500 potential police prospects put to the test