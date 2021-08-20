United Way to hold Day of Caring Food Drive

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A nonprofit that seeks to give back to several other local organizations is hosting a food and toiletry drive.

United Way of Laredo is looking to give back to the homeless and others in the community who might need necessities such as food, toiletries, or cleaning supplies; however, they are not accepting clothes.

The community will be able to drop off supplies at the Lamar Bruni Vergara Boys & Girls Club Casa Misericordia, the Imaginarium, LAPS, Ruthe B. Cowl Rehab center, Sacred Heart Children’s Home, the Salvation Army or United Way.

The drive will take place on Saturday, September 11th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information you can call (956) 723-9113.

