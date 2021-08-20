Advertisement

U.S. extends non-essential travel restrictions with Mexico and Canada

Bridge restrictions
By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It will be over a year since bridge restrictions were put into place for non-essential travel, and with the holiday season just a few months away, restrictions have been pushed back yet again.

On Friday, the U.S. extended it not only for Canada, but for Mexico.

Non-essential travel such as tourism will not be allowed through September 21st.

The Department of Homeland Security cited the Delta variant and the rise in cases as the reason for the extension.

Laredo has been hard hit by these restrictions with many business owners saying it’s made a big impact on them economically.

