Advertisement

Vehicle rollover causes power outage in south Laredo

Vehicle rollover causes power outage in south Laredo
Vehicle rollover causes power outage in south Laredo(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A busy intersection was closed off for several hours after a rollover in south Laredo.

On Thursday at around 10 p.m., police were called about an accident on U.S. 83 and Piedra China Street.

According to reports, a vehicle lost control and hit a light pole, causing a major power outage.

The crashed caused some live wires to fall on the street.

As a safety precaution, the area was closed off between four to six hours.

“The driver was traveling in a black in color Volkswagon Jetta who struck a light pole that caused the damages,” said Officer Jose Espinoza. “AEP was requested on scene as soon as the accident happened. Due to the live wires, they had to get on scene. They had to get their equipment to fix the light poles.”

Police say no one was hurt as a result of this accident.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Total number of COVID cases from Laredo schools revealed
Total number of COVID cases from Laredo schools revealed
Judge denies restraining order filed by UISD parent
Judge denies restraining order filed by UISD parent
Video shows hit and run accident over the weekend
Video shows hit and run accident over the weekend
Officials confirm COVID cases in schools and nursing homes
Officials confirm COVID cases in schools and nursing homes
TEA to no longer enforce governor’s mask mandate ban
TEA to no longer enforce governor’s mask mandate ban

Latest News

LPD announces Labor Day DWI enforcement initiative
LPD announces Labor Day DWI enforcement initiative
City announces suspension of migrant transfers
City announces suspension of migrant transfers
Bridge restrictions
U.S. extends non-essential travel restrictions with Mexico and Canada
Agents shut down two stash houses in central Laredo
Agents and Laredo Police shut down two stash houses