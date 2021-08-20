Vehicle rollover causes power outage in south Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A busy intersection was closed off for several hours after a rollover in south Laredo.

On Thursday at around 10 p.m., police were called about an accident on U.S. 83 and Piedra China Street.

According to reports, a vehicle lost control and hit a light pole, causing a major power outage.

The crashed caused some live wires to fall on the street.

As a safety precaution, the area was closed off between four to six hours.

“The driver was traveling in a black in color Volkswagon Jetta who struck a light pole that caused the damages,” said Officer Jose Espinoza. “AEP was requested on scene as soon as the accident happened. Due to the live wires, they had to get on scene. They had to get their equipment to fix the light poles.”

Police say no one was hurt as a result of this accident.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.