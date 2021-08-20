Woman pleads guilty to smuggling $400,000 of cocaine

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A woman out of San Antonio pleads guilty to a cocaine smuggling attempt through Laredo.

Alessandra Olivares was caught at bridge two back in May when an x-ray inspection on her vehicle showed something strange.

Officers drilled in and found 15 bundles of cocaine hidden inside.

The drugs weighed in at nearly 40 pounds and were worth more than $400,000.

Olivares will be sentenced later on and faces up to ten years in prison.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.