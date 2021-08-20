Advertisement

Woman pleads guilty to smuggling $400,000 of cocaine

International Bridge Two
International Bridge Two(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A woman out of San Antonio pleads guilty to a cocaine smuggling attempt through Laredo.

Alessandra Olivares was caught at bridge two back in May when an x-ray inspection on her vehicle showed something strange.

Officers drilled in and found 15 bundles of cocaine hidden inside.

The drugs weighed in at nearly 40 pounds and were worth more than $400,000.

Olivares will be sentenced later on and faces up to ten years in prison.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Judge denies restraining order filed by UISD parent
Judge denies restraining order filed by UISD parent
Parents Lydia and Lawrence Rodriguez died from COVID-19 within weeks of each other, leaving...
Mother dies of COVID-19 weeks after husband, leaving children orphans
File photo
UISD official addresses concerns of crowding at schools
Officials confirm COVID cases in schools and nursing homes
Officials confirm COVID cases in schools and nursing homes
LISD addresses alleged letter regarding positive cases
LISD addresses alleged letter regarding positive cases

Latest News

Sports complex
Video shows hit and run accident over the weekend
TEA to no longer enforce governor’s mask mandate ban
TEA to no longer enforce governor’s mask mandate ban
Video shows hit and run accident over the weekend
Video shows hit and run accident over the weekend
UISD attorney speaks on mask mandate complaint
UISD attorney speaks on mask mandate complaint