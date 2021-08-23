Advertisement

4-year-old fatally shot while riding in vehicle in Fla.

A 4-year-old was struck by gunfire and killed while riding in a car in Tampa on Sunday night.
A 4-year-old was struck by gunfire and killed while riding in a car in Tampa on Sunday night.(Source: WFTS/CNN)
By WFTS staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (WFTS) - Police are looking for the person responsible for the death of a 4-year old.

The young child died after they were shot while in a moving vehicle Sunday night.

Police do not believe the shooting was random, but it’s not known who was targeted or why.

No suspects are in custody, and the investigation is in the early stages.

Copyright 2021 WFTS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Whataburger Laredo location
New Whataburger location in Laredo
Total number of COVID cases from Laredo schools revealed
Total number of COVID cases from Laredo schools revealed
TEA to no longer enforce governor’s mask mandate ban
TEA to no longer enforce governor’s mask mandate ban
Teen sex-trafficking victim dies by suicide
Video shows hit and run accident over the weekend
Video shows hit and run accident over the weekend

Latest News

Agents rescue young man lost in Hebbronville
Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul is set to become governor of New York after midnight Tuesday after the...
Hochul prepares to become NY gov.; outgoing Cuomo swipes at accusers
Half the US Population is now fully vaccinated against Covid-19. (Source: CNN Newsource)
New Jersey to require COVID shot for teachers, state workers
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, supporters loyal to then-President Donald Trump try to...
Internal probe clears officer in shooting of Ashli Babbitt on Jan. 6