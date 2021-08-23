Advertisement

Agents rescue young man lost in Hebbronville

Agents rescue Mexican National from heat
Agents rescue Mexican National from heat(Border Patrol)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents of the Laredo Sector Rescued a young man who was lost and in distress.

Agents received a 911 call from an 18-year-old Mexican National who was lost and left behind in the brush southwest of Hebbronville.

Upon arrival, agents noticed the man was showing signs of dehydration, so they rendered aid and carried him to safety.

He was in need of further medical attention and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Whataburger Laredo location
New Whataburger location in Laredo
Total number of COVID cases from Laredo schools revealed
Total number of COVID cases from Laredo schools revealed
TEA to no longer enforce governor’s mask mandate ban
TEA to no longer enforce governor’s mask mandate ban
Teen sex-trafficking victim dies by suicide
Video shows hit and run accident over the weekend
Video shows hit and run accident over the weekend

Latest News

Food pantry offering students some assistance
TAMIU Food Pantry providing grub to students
Zapata County Sheriff’s Deputies injured after car chase
Zapata County Sheriff’s Deputies injured after car chase
TAMIU welcomes students back with week full of festivities
One more month of summer
One more month of summer