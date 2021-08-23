Agents rescue young man lost in Hebbronville

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents of the Laredo Sector Rescued a young man who was lost and in distress.

Agents received a 911 call from an 18-year-old Mexican National who was lost and left behind in the brush southwest of Hebbronville.

Upon arrival, agents noticed the man was showing signs of dehydration, so they rendered aid and carried him to safety.

He was in need of further medical attention and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.