BP Marine Unit prevents illegal crossings at the river

Agents prevent illegal border crossings(Border Patrol)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 9:21 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo Sector Marine Units prevented nearly two dozen people from crossing the U.S. illegally.

Border Patrol agents were notified that roughly 20 people were attempting to enter the country by swimming across the Rio Grande.

Marine Units arrived at the scene and saw several people returning to Mexico.

One person who made landfall was arrested by agents on the riverbanks.

Moments later, Marine units responded to another group cross the river near H-E-B on Highway 83.

The group returned to Mexico once they saw the Marine Unit approaching the area.

Border Patrol says the Marine Unit plays a vital part in assisting Laredo Sector with securing the border.

