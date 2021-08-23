City announces elder mental health program

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The city is advising the community that there are different types of cognitive medical conditions among the elderly population.

One is called vascular dementia, and another is Alzheimer’s.

Health officials say causes and treatments for two spectrums are not the same and the sooner you can identify the condition, the better you can treat the outcome.

The city has announced its new Elder Mental Health Program where healthcare experts from UTSA will be able to properly diagnose and provide treatment to those with cognitive medical issues.

If you know of someone 65 years or older with signs of cognitive decline you are encouraged to call the health department at 956-722-1804.

They are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Services are free of charge.

