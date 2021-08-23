Earn a degree during this 4th Binational Education Week

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Consulate General of Mexico is putting on a week-long series of activities to showcase educational opportunities.

Starting Monday through Friday, children, youth, and adults can view all the activities available through the consulate’s Facebook page.

Topics include scholarship opportunities, adult education programs, and a guide to the university process.

Those interested can also earn a degree or two this week.

“One of the activities of this week is the tests, or exams, for adults that wish to finish their elementary or secondary education, which is the equivalent of middle school, and they can get their degree of these two types of studies,” said Fernanda Uribe.

The tests and programs being offered are free.

The consulate accepts any nationalities to participate.

