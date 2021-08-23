Freedom Ruckers: Bringing veterans together

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Three times a year, you might find a group of veterans, active military and civilians walking along Loop 20.

What started out as a conversation among friends has evolved into a tradition many Laredoans have been a part of.

The Freedom Ruckers began just a few years ago.

Marching together in unity to honor those who are serving and those who have served our country.

Under one flag, united since 2018; the vision of five men has turned into an iconic tradition in the Gateway City.

They are known as the freedom Ruckers.

Throughout the year, the group organizers walks where veterans and military members can come together while patriots join in honor them for their service.

Organizer and tattoo shop owner, Hector Hernandez says it started off small.

Hernandez says the first event was made up of 15 people, the second one had 55 and now it averages a little over 100.

The group calls on people to participate for Memorial Day, Fourth of July and Veterans Day.

Many like Wong Phi Dang says it serves a bigger purpose for veterans like him.

Wong says when he told me about the ruck it was more of a therapeutic thing. It was finally getting with different veterans from the community getting out to the rucks.

It’s also a chance for others like Wong to share experiences.

Wong says the event helps veterans to talk to other people who have gone through similar experiences.

The ruck also gives civilians a small glimpse of the enormous sacrifice those who served or are serving make.

It starts at the National Guard Armory on Loop 20, they meet at TAMIU for a break and then walk back to the armory. Accomplishing the four miles are not just about meeting a goal, but also a chance for others to get to know each other.

Hernandez says, “It’s pretty awesome to see, you always hear about branches fighting against each other but when you see them hanging out together and talking smack back and forth. At the end of the day, they are all brothers and sisters come together. If you do something to one of them they will all come after you.”

As more people show up to the events, Hector says they will probably need extra hands to handle the cause.

The group says you don’t have to be an active member of the military or veteran to participate

Everyone is invited to join and take part of the event.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.