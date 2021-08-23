Laredo Health Authority issues directive to local schools

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -With pictures of crowded hallways in Laredo schools still making the rounds on social media, new instruction will be put in place for both private and public schools.

Under Laredo’s Health Authority, there’s a new directive to mitigate the situation immediately.

The directive, signed on August 20 states that due to the virus and the highly contagious Delta Variant, schools must adhere to several infection control measures.

First, schools must follow the CDC recommendations for gatherings and prohibit large indoor gatherings in cafeterias where removal of masks are necessary to eat, and social distancing is not possible.

Secondly, schools must provide the health authority with their plan on preventing overcrowding in certain areas of school such as the hallways and how they plan on providing meals to students in a safe way and where students can safely eat their meals.

Dr. Trevino says this is necessary due to the latest infections in schools, the risk for rapid spread of the coronavirus variants, the current unavailability of vaccines for kids under 12, the lack of pediatric intensive care unit in Laredo, and the potential effects on adults, particularly the unvaccinated and the immune-compromised in households with school-age kids.

This directive goes into effect this Wednesday, August 25 allowing for schools to make the proper adjustments and modifications within their campuses.

