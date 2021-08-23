LISD to sell tickets for sporting events online

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Independent School District is going virtual when it comes to selling tickets for athletic events.

Starting on Monday, middle and high school sports fans will be able to purchase tickets online via www.GoFan.co.

In order to purchase e-tickets, you must download the GoFan mobile app or log on to the district website at laredoisd.org and click on athletic games ticket purchase.

All tickets will be sold electronically the week of the game and no tickets will be sold at the school.

For more information you can go to Gofan.co or the LISD website.

