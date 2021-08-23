One more month of summer

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - It’s the second week of school, but we still aren’t anywhere close to those fall-like temperatures.

On Monday, we’ll start out in the upper 70s and see a high of about 102.

Not much is going to change this week!

We we expect temperatures to fluctuate from 102, 100s and upper 90s.

These hot and humid temperatures will stick with us until Sunday.

We are expecting a 30 percent chance of rain along with temperatures in the upper 90s.

Looks like we’ll its another week of summer weather.

