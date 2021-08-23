Police searching for couple believed to be tied to theft

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities need your help identifying a couple of individuals tied to a theft case.

The incident was reported on Saturday, July 17th at the Walmart store located at the 2600 block of Bob Bullock Loop.

Police released three photos of the man and woman who are believed to be involved in the case.

They were last seen driving what looks like a silver-colored Kia Sorento type vehicle.

If you have any information regarding the identity or whereabouts of the man or woman, you are asked to call police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 956-727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

