Advertisement

Police searching for couple believed to be tied to theft

Couple accused of theft
Couple accused of theft(Laredo Police Department)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 5:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities need your help identifying a couple of individuals tied to a theft case.

The incident was reported on Saturday, July 17th at the Walmart store located at the 2600 block of Bob Bullock Loop.

Police released three photos of the man and woman who are believed to be involved in the case.

They were last seen driving what looks like a silver-colored Kia Sorento type vehicle.

If you have any information regarding the identity or whereabouts of the man or woman, you are asked to call police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 956-727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Whataburger Laredo location
New Whataburger location in Laredo
Total number of COVID cases from Laredo schools revealed
Total number of COVID cases from Laredo schools revealed
TEA to no longer enforce governor’s mask mandate ban
TEA to no longer enforce governor’s mask mandate ban
Teen sex-trafficking victim dies by suicide
Video shows hit and run accident over the weekend
Video shows hit and run accident over the weekend

Latest News

File photo: STCE Comic Con at TAMIU
STCE’s Comic Con Canceled for 2021
File photo: Nixon Mustangs take on United South Panthers
LISD to sell tickets for sporting events online
City announces elder health program
City announces elder mental health program
One more month of summer
One more month of summer