STCE’s Comic Con Canceled for 2021

File photo: STCE Comic Con at TAMIU
File photo: STCE Comic Con at TAMIU(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 5:58 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - An event that brings thousands of comic book lovers to the Gateway City has been canceled.

According to the STCE’s Comic Con Facebook page, they say out of abundance of caution, they have decided to cancel STCE’s Halloween edition.

They site the new variants of COVID-19 and the increase in virus cases as the reason for canceling.

Those who purchased tickets for the convention will be refunded within the next 30 to 45 days.

Vendors who will also have their booth fees refunded.

