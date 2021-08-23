Students return for first day at local universities

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - One of the last groups of students were welcomed back to campus on Monday.

Laredo College and TAMIU welcomed back students for the new school year.

At Laredo College, dozens of students were seen making their way to classes.

For some first-year students, the transition so far has been easy, and for others, a necessary change from virtual learning.

“It’s been amazing so far,” said Marcos Sanchez, a LC student. “All the staff has been very helpful, they’ve definitely helped me out with my first experience here in-person at college and I’m excited.”

“It doesn’t feel the same being over here on campus,” said Alfredo Mejia, a fellow student. “It makes you feel productive.”

Both students also mentioned that the school’s COVID precautions made them feel safe on campus.

