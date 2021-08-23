Advertisement

Students return for first day at local universities

Students return for first day at local universities
Students return for first day at local universities(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - One of the last groups of students were welcomed back to campus on Monday.

Laredo College and TAMIU welcomed back students for the new school year.

At Laredo College, dozens of students were seen making their way to classes.

For some first-year students, the transition so far has been easy, and for others, a necessary change from virtual learning.

“It’s been amazing so far,” said Marcos Sanchez, a LC student. “All the staff has been very helpful, they’ve definitely helped me out with my first experience here in-person at college and I’m excited.”

“It doesn’t feel the same being over here on campus,” said Alfredo Mejia, a fellow student. “It makes you feel productive.”

Both students also mentioned that the school’s COVID precautions made them feel safe on campus.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Whataburger Laredo location
New Whataburger location in Laredo
Total number of COVID cases from Laredo schools revealed
Total number of COVID cases from Laredo schools revealed
File photo: Overcrowded hallways
Laredo Health Authority issues directive to local schools
TEA to no longer enforce governor’s mask mandate ban
TEA to no longer enforce governor’s mask mandate ban
City reports 721 active coronavirus cases

Latest News

Earn a degree during this 4th Binational Education Week
Earn a degree during this 4th Binational Education Week
File photo: Overcrowded hallways
Laredo Health Authority issues directive to local schools
Health authority issues new directive
Laredo Health Authority issues directive to schools
Agents rescue young man lost in Hebbronville