TAMIU Food Pantry providing grub to students

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s the first day of classes for our local college and university.

TAMIU is encouraging its students to take advantage of its services including its Food Pantry.

Every semester, hundreds of students benefit from the university’s food pantry, and the demand continues to increase.

The TAMIU Dusty Food Pantry has two locations on campus.

All students are welcomed to go to the food pantry as many times as needed per day with no questions asked.

The only requirement is an application that takes less than five minutes to fill out.

You can apply at the TAMIU website.

