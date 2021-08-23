TAMIU welcomes students back with week full of festivities
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Laredo’s only university is welcoming its students back to the classrooms with a week full of festivities!
As part of TAMIU’s commitment to a full, on-campus experience this fall, students will have a chance to take part in a slew of activities.
The Officer of student orientation, leadership and engagement department will organize a week-full activities starting from Monday, Aug. 23 to Friday Aug. 27.
The festivities will closeout with a bang with a firework show extravaganza on Friday, August 27 at 9 p.m. at the Academic Innovation Center.
It’s all free and open to students.
Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.