UISD Board president discusses first week of school

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - With week one of school now officially in the books, UISD’s Board President is sharing his take on the first couple of days back and how the district continues to monitor the affects the coronavirus has in the classrooms.

United ISD welcomed back around 35,000 students throughout its campuses last week.

As previously reported, UISD is not offering virtual learning, which aligns with TEA’s policy.

UISD Board President Javier Montemayor, says there are two major reasons why the district will follow TEA rules and not offer virtual earning which are funding and learning loss.

When it comes to funding, Montemayor says TEA will not fund virtual learning.

He says the cost of it is only an issue to a certain extent.

He says it would never be prioritized over the health and safety of students.

Montemayor reminds parents that the board is updated daily with covid conditions from each campus and that the board will adjust policies as the covid situation develops.

The school district says during the first four days of school, August 16 through the 19, 27 students and 16 staff members reportedly tested positive for the virus.

