Zapata County Sherriff’s Deputies injured after car chase

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A vehicle pursuit in Zapata results in an accident that sent two law enforcement officers to the hospital.

The incident happened on Sunday, August 22nd, at around 2:50 a.m.

Zapata County Sheriff’s Deputies were chasing a dark colored Ford F-150 after it failed to yield.

Two deputies and a canine were involved in the accident.

Both were transported to a nearby hospital and were released.

Zapata County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested the subject and transported him to Zapata County Regional Jail for booking.

