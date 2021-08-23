Zapata County Sherriff’s Deputies injured after car chase
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 7:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A vehicle pursuit in Zapata results in an accident that sent two law enforcement officers to the hospital.
The incident happened on Sunday, August 22nd, at around 2:50 a.m.
Zapata County Sheriff’s Deputies were chasing a dark colored Ford F-150 after it failed to yield.
Two deputies and a canine were involved in the accident.
Both were transported to a nearby hospital and were released.
Zapata County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested the subject and transported him to Zapata County Regional Jail for booking.
