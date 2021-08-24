7 Day Forecast

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A large upper level high pressure system is in control or Texas weather. It has brought mostly clear skies and very warm temperatures to most of the state. In south Texas, the stirring of the atmosphere with daytime heating is occurring over a deep enough depth to tap into the dry air aloft, and lower afternoon humidity a bit. The upper level high will drift further north after Wednesday. This will allow a slightly deeper layer of humid gulf air to edge north into south Texas, bringing slight chances of scattered afternoon sea breeze showers. There are some indications that a deepening layer of gulf moisture may lead to more widespread showers early next week.

I’m expecting mostly clear and becoming humid tonight, low in the mid to high 70′s. Partly to mostly sunny Tuesday and Wednesday, highs in the upper 90′s to around 100. Partly cloudy with a chance of scattered afternoon sea breeze showers Thursday through Sunday, high in the upper 90′s. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers Monday, high in the mid 90′s.

