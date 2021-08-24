Advertisement

Accident reported on Loop 20 in front of airport

By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 9:23 AM CDT
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A morning accident caused some minor road closures for drivers on Loop 20 Tuesday morning.

The accident happened at around 8:24 a.m. on the northbound lane of Loop 20 right in front of the Laredo International Airport.

The Laredo Fire Department arrived and found three vehicles involved in the crash, one of which was an 18-wheeler.

Two women in their 40s were treated and transported to LMC in stable condition.

