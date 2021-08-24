Agents arrest undocumented immigrants with prior convictions

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents arrest two undocumented immigrants with criminal records.

The first incident happened when agents spotted a group of 20 individuals walking in the brush in San Ygnacio. Records revealed that one of the people identified as 45-year-old Rogelio Navarro-Torrez had prior convictions of sexual assault in Columbia.

The second arrest happened during another illegal crossing encounter, when agents spotted 13 undocumented immigrants walking in the brush west of Freer.

Records revealed that 44-yearold Maria De Jesus Bustamante-Anaya had prior arrests of reckless driving out of Las Vegas.

Both were taken into custody for processing.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.