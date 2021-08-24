Boys pull over SUV after dad is shot

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Two young brothers were riding in their father’s SUV when he was fatally shot while driving in Houston over the weekend.

Witnesses told investigators a white car pulled alongside the victim’s vehicle just before 10 p.m. Friday night and began shooting.

The 29-year-old driver was struck at least once.

The boys, aged 6 and 8, told officers they heard some sort of pop and initially thought someone had thrown a rock at the car.

When they saw their father slump over in his seat, they took control of the vehicle, using the steering wheel to guide it off the freeway and down a service road.

Once the vehicle came to a rest, they immediately got out of the car and sought the help of a woman exiting a restaurant nearby.

When officers arrived, they found the victim dead inside the vehicle.

Neither of the boys sustained any injuries.

