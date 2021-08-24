Advertisement

Boys pull over SUV after dad is shot

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Two young brothers were riding in their father’s SUV when he was fatally shot while driving in Houston over the weekend.

Witnesses told investigators a white car pulled alongside the victim’s vehicle just before 10 p.m. Friday night and began shooting.

The 29-year-old driver was struck at least once.

The boys, aged 6 and 8, told officers they heard some sort of pop and initially thought someone had thrown a rock at the car.

When they saw their father slump over in his seat, they took control of the vehicle, using the steering wheel to guide it off the freeway and down a service road.

Once the vehicle came to a rest, they immediately got out of the car and sought the help of a woman exiting a restaurant nearby.

When officers arrived, they found the victim dead inside the vehicle.

Neither of the boys sustained any injuries.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo: Overcrowded hallways
Laredo Health Authority issues directive to local schools
City reports 742 active coronavirus cases
UISD speaks about first day of school
UISD Board president discusses first week of school
UISD joins City in lawsuit against Governor Abbott
Couple accused of theft
Police searching for couple believed to be tied to theft

Latest News

Disney stores in Target
Target plans to add Disney shops in stores
Boys pull over SUV after dad is shot
Two young broths pull over SUV after Dad is shot
Disney stores in Target
Target announces Disney shops in stores
Dr. Corinne Stern
Webb County Medical Examiner