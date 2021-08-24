City extends water treatment chlorine conversion

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - You may continue to notice a foul smell in your water system for a little while longer.

The City of Laredo Utilities Department is advising the community that the water treatment chlorine conversion has been extended until Monday, September 6.

During this process, the city uses chloramines as a primary means of disinfection in the water distribution system.

Chloramines are formed by the combination of chlorine and ammonia.

By converting the water system, this helps prevent accumulation of excess in the system.

During this time, residents may notice a different taste and odor in the water.

