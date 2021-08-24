Advertisement

City extends water treatment chlorine conversion

State representative addresses city about water notice
State representative addresses city about water notice(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - You may continue to notice a foul smell in your water system for a little while longer.

The City of Laredo Utilities Department is advising the community that the water treatment chlorine conversion has been extended until Monday, September 6.

During this process, the city uses chloramines as a primary means of disinfection in the water distribution system.

Chloramines are formed by the combination of chlorine and ammonia.

By converting the water system, this helps prevent accumulation of excess in the system.

During this time, residents may notice a different taste and odor in the water.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo: Overcrowded hallways
Laredo Health Authority issues directive to local schools
City reports 742 active coronavirus cases
UISD speaks about first day of school
UISD Board president discusses first week of school
Couple accused of theft
Police searching for couple believed to be tied to theft
UISD joins City in lawsuit against Governor Abbott

Latest News

UISD to announce details for 2021 Golf for scholars event
UISD to announce details for 2021 Golf for scholars event
File photo: Max Mandel Golf Course
UISD to announce details for 2021 Golf for scholars event
Accident reported on Loop 20 in front of airport
Accident reported on Loop in front of airport
Accident reported on Loop 20 in front of airport