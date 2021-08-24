County announces mortgage assistance program

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Webb County is looking to provide assistance to those in need of paying their mortgage.

The Webb County Community Action Agency recently announced the award of five-hundred thousand dollars in grant funds to benefit low-income residents who were financially affected by the coronavirus.

The agency will be using these funds to provide mortgage assistance to eligible residents.

On Tuesday morning, Webb County Commissioner Wawi Tijerina will hold a press conference to announce the details.

The conference will take place on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. at the Webb County Courthouse.

