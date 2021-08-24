Local brothers educate community on how to care for reptiles

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Have you ever considered having a pet iguana, snake or other reptile species for a pet instead of the traditional dog or cat?

If the thought kind of makes your stomach turn, you’re not alone, but a local organization is hoping to change your opinion by showing how owning a reptile can be just as fun.

Two local brothers who grew up owning reptiles for pets are now starting a project to help you understand more about these creatures.

Brothers Alexis and Jerry are two reptile lovers who’s dream began when they were younger.

“Growing up, I loved reptiles. I bought iguanas at a younger age, and I didn’t know how to take care of them.”

Years later, they started Casa Reptile with a goal to help community members come to love reptiles as much as they do.

“I just want people to know these reptiles are not dangerous, they’re amazing pets.”

“We want to get people out there and know there is people out here that they can ask questions and just talk reptiles in general,” said Alexis.

Casa Reptile also shows what makes these animals unique.

From slithery snakes to scaly reptiles, to those with wiggling tongues, Casa Reptile has some of the most commonly owned reptiles in Laredo along with an exotic collection.

“We have a lot of different reptiles. We’re currently at 25 different reptiles right now.”

Their collection will only keep growing, with a goal to show the community how to properly care for these animals.

Casa Reptile invites the community to visit their exhibition and are also able to visit community events and even birthday parties with a goal of one day to become a full scale facility with hundreds more animals.

