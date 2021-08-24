Advertisement

Man arrested after stalking and harassing woman

Daniel Moncivais
Daniel Moncivais(Laredo Police Department)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A man who was wanted for stalking and harassing a woman is now off the streets.

The Laredo Police Department had been searching for Daniel Moncivais after a case reported on July 26th when officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Saldana where the victim stated she had been harassed by Moncivais.

The victim stated that he would show up to her place of employment with gifts and constantly call her place of employment and ask to speak to her.

He would also leave voicemails with explicit details.

According to authorities, Moncivais was arrested on August 20th and has been charged with stalking and harassment.

