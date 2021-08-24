Advertisement

Police investigating man’s death after being hit by truck

(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Police are releasing more information on the man who died at the Union Pacific Railroad yard on Monday.

The victim was identified as 20-year-old Juan Pedro Gamez.

According to reports, Gamez and another person driving an 18-wheeler were employed at the yard.

The driver of the trailer was trying to work on a mechanical issue. That is when Gamez was struck by the truck and died at the scene.

Police say the driver did not have any apparent signs of intoxication.

He also volunteered to have a sample of his blood drawn for analysis as per procedure in these types of cases.

Police conclude that no foul play was involved.

The case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo: Overcrowded hallways
Laredo Health Authority issues directive to local schools
City reports 742 active coronavirus cases
UISD speaks about first day of school
UISD Board president discusses first week of school
Man wanted for aggravated assault
Sheriff’s office searching for man wanted for assault
UISD joins City in lawsuit against Governor Abbott

Latest News

Source: AP Newsroom
Accident reported on Clark Boulevard
Daniel Moncivais
Man arrested after stalking and harassing woman
Watermelon Pizza
Watermelon pizza goes viral
Watermelon Pizza
Watermelon Pizza