Police investigating man’s death after being hit by truck

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Police are releasing more information on the man who died at the Union Pacific Railroad yard on Monday.

The victim was identified as 20-year-old Juan Pedro Gamez.

According to reports, Gamez and another person driving an 18-wheeler were employed at the yard.

The driver of the trailer was trying to work on a mechanical issue. That is when Gamez was struck by the truck and died at the scene.

Police say the driver did not have any apparent signs of intoxication.

He also volunteered to have a sample of his blood drawn for analysis as per procedure in these types of cases.

Police conclude that no foul play was involved.

The case remains under investigation.

