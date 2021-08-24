Police searching for man caught on camera breaking into car

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating a man who allegedly burgled a car earlier this month.

The incident was reported on Friday, August 13th when Laredo Police were called out to the 200 block of Plum Street.

Surveillance video captured the possible suspect wearing a black t-shirt, black hat and black pants.

The man checks to see if anyone is watching and then he uses an instrument to break into the car by force.

The victim stated that he made off with over $500 worth of items.

If you have any information on this man’s identity or whereabouts, you are asked to call police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous, and you may qualify for a cash reward.

