RNC launches first Latino engagement center of 2022 cycle in Laredo

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - On Saturday, the Republican National Committee opened the Laredo Hispanic Community Center with RNC Co-Chair Tommy Hicks.

This Laredo Hispanic Community Center opening is part of the RNC’s multi-million dollar effort to engage voters for the country’s growing Hispanic community.

Saturday’s celebration in Laredo seeks to engage with Latino voters locally as well as across the nation.

This Community Center will serve as the first Latino engagement community center opening in the nation ahead of the midterms.

Jerry Gonzalez was also presented with the Chairman’s Champion Award.

The Laredo Hispanic Community Center is located at 2402 Jacaman Rd.

