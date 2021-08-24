Advertisement

Sheriff’s office searching for man wanted for assault

By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 7:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating a man wanted for assault with a deadly weapon.

This week, the Webb County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 19-year-old Allen Trevino.

He is roughly five feet, two inches, weighs 102 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair.

His last known address is the 2100 block of Mallorca.

If you have any information on Trevino’s whereabouts, you are asked to call the number on your screen.

You could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

