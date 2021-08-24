LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - We got that summertime sadness because we are going to have to endure another month of hot temperatures!

On Tuesday, we’ll start out in the upper 70s and see a high of about 100 degrees.

Things will increase just a tad bit on Wednesday, we are looking at high of 102.

Now, once we get to Thursday, those chances of rain start to move in, giving us a 20 percent chance and highs in the upper 90s.

Now these slight chances of rain will be with us from Thursday and last into Monday.

Expect a lot of hot and humid temperatures in the low 100s and upper 90s.

By Monday we are expecting highs in the low 90s along with a 40 percent chance of rain which is a sign of things to come!

Overall, expect to see some more hot summer days but those changes are coming!

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.