Target plans to add Disney shops in stores

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Target plans to triple the number of Disney shops within its stores before the holiday season.

The partnership began in 2019.

With the expansion, more than 160 Target stores will sell Disney-themed merchandise, from toys to costumes, by the end of the year.

The announcement comes on the heels of Macy’s announcement last week it would open Toys ‘R Us pop-up shops in 400 of its department stores.

