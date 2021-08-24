Advertisement

Target plans to add Disney shops in stores

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Target plans to triple the number of Disney shops within its stores before the holiday season.

The partnership began in 2019.

With the expansion, more than 160 Target stores will sell Disney-themed merchandise, from toys to costumes, by the end of the year.

The announcement comes on the heels of Macy’s announcement last week it would open Toys ‘R Us pop-up shops in 400 of its department stores.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo: Overcrowded hallways
Laredo Health Authority issues directive to local schools
City reports 742 active coronavirus cases
UISD speaks about first day of school
UISD Board president discusses first week of school
UISD joins City in lawsuit against Governor Abbott
Couple accused of theft
Police searching for couple believed to be tied to theft

Latest News

Boys pull over SUV after dad is shot
Boys pull over SUV after dad is shot
Boys pull over SUV after dad is shot
Two young broths pull over SUV after Dad is shot
Disney stores in Target
Target announces Disney shops in stores
Dr. Corinne Stern
Webb County Medical Examiner