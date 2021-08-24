UISD to announce details for 2021 Golf for scholars event

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Local golfers are invited to tee-off for an upcoming event that seeks to drive students to college.

On Tuesday morning, UISD will hold a press conference to announce the details of the 2021 UISD Golf Tournament.

Every year, the district in partnership with Powell Watson organize the event to raise money for scholarships.

The press conference will take place today at 10 a.m. at the Toyota Service Center on Arena Boulevard.

