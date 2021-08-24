UISD joins City in lawsuit against Governor Abbott

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The United Independent School District is joining the City of Laredo’s lawsuit against Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

That came about during an emergency meeting called by the school board on Monday evening.

They spoke with their legal counsel on the viability of such an action.

After a few minutes in executive session, board members came out and voted unanimously to join in on the lawsuit.

The city recently filed a temporary restraining order against Abbott’s executive order 38, banning mask mandates in public buildings and public schools.

