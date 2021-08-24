UISD outlines COVID contact tracing protocol

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - One of the local school districts is assuring parents that they’re following proper preventative protocols.

Officials with UISD spoke about what they’re doing to trace potential cases when they’re reported on their campuses.

Since the first week of school, the contract tracing team at UISD has been hard at work, managing roughly 100 reports a day of someone that was exposed to COVID-19 at the campus.

When someone is exposed on campus, what are some of the steps that school officials take?

“We don’t necessarily notify the entire school. It’s on a need to know basis. The one who is most involved with that one who is sick.”

Gloria Rendon from UISD tells us contract tracing goes beyond the classroom. It all starts with an intake report that asks about the student’s mode of transportation, on campus activities, the last time the student was on campus, and more.

“We need to find out if there’s an employee. Is mom or dad a teacher aid that’s with us? Because it just branches out that much.”

If an answer is “yes” to any question, that’s when this group of four comes in.

They notify each department about a positive cases within the organization.

“We have fine arts, and band, and so forth, so if they participate in any extra curricular, its on there and we can notify every other individual.”

Each notification comes in through a letter, asking the “close contact” to quarantine for 10 days.

“It generates letters to the individuals who are positive, then those identified as close contact, then we generate letters that classroom. Not necessarily that your child was exposed, but that there in a positive in that area.”

Every positive case must quarantine, but if students who have had close contact with a positive are fully vaccinated, they do not have to quarantine.

If they’re not fully vaccinated and exposed, they have to quarantine.

Students are able to do remote learning once they are asked to go into quarantine.

The district says as of Monday, there are 700 students in virtual learning.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.