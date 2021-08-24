Advertisement

Watermelon pizza goes viral

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Well after Harry Styles’ Watermelon Sugar High, it was only a matter of time until we ended up with a watermelon stuffed pizza!

Now Dominos wants a slice of the action.

Domino’s Australia said it was inspired by Tik Tok Chef Oliver Paterson who whipped up a couple of watermelon pizzas earlier in the summer, but Paterson told Newsweek, in order for it to taste good, you need to fry the watermelon to get rid of excess water and use barbecue sauce instead of tomato sauce.

BBQ apparently pairs better with watermelon.

As far as plans for selling watermelon pizza, Dominoes says it was just for fun.

